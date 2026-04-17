Trump thanks Iran for fully reopening Strait of Hormuz

U.S. President Donald Trump thanked Iran for the announcement of a full reopening of the Strait of Hormuz on Friday.



Trump's remarks on Truth Social came after Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said on social media platform X that the passage for all commercial vessels through the Strait of Hormuz is declared completely open for the remaining period of the ceasefire in Lebanon.



In a follow-up post, Trump said that the U.S. naval blockade on Iran will remain in full force until Washington's transaction with Tehran is "100 percent complete."



"This process should go very quickly in that most of the points are already negotiated," Trump said.

