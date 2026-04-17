Chinese mainland’s development becomes ‘a source of confidence’ for Taiwan residents: KMT chairwoman Cheng shares mainland visit impressions

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 17, 2026 11:07 PM

As for her feelings following her visit to the Chinese mainland, chairwoman of the Chinese Kuomintang (KMT) party Cheng Li-wun said that the Chinese mainland's development has become a source of confidence for residents in Taiwan, not a threat to Taiwan, chinanews.com reported on Friday. Cheng made the remarks on Thursday during her appearance at the livestreaming studio of Taiwan regional internet influencer Chen Chih-han, better known as "Guan Zhang" or "gym boss," where she elaborated on her various impressions ...