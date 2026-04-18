Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO draws visitors at Canton Fair

Visitors pose for photos with products of Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. The recent historic double victory by Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO in the World Supersport category at the Portuguese round of the Superbike World Championship has drawn widespread attention. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A visitor tries to ride a motorcycle of Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. The recent historic double victory by Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO in the World Supersport category at the Portuguese round of the Superbike World Championship has drawn widespread attention. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

Visitors look at products of Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. The recent historic double victory by Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO in the World Supersport category at the Portuguese round of the Superbike World Championship has drawn widespread attention. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)

A visitor (R) talks with a staff member of Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO at the 139th edition of the China Import and Export Fair in Guangzhou, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. The recent historic double victory by Chinese motorcycle maker ZXMOTO in the World Supersport category at the Portuguese round of the Superbike World Championship has drawn widespread attention. (Xinhua/Lu Hanxin)