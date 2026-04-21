Chinese FM expresses grave concern over Japan's revision of arms export rules, urges international community to maintain high vigilance against Tokyo's neo-militarism

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 21, 2026 06:23 PM

China is gravely concerned by the move, said Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun on Tuesday in response to Japan's revision of Three Principles on Transfer of Defense Equipment and Technology and their implementation guidelines, allowing overseas sales of lethal weapons in principle. “The international community, including China, will maintain high vigilance against this and firmly resist reckless moves by Japan's neo-militarism,” Guo noted.