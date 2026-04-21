Dozens of veterans, family members protesting Iran war arrested at Capitol: media

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 21, 2026 09:23 PM

Dozens of American veterans and military family members were detained after they started protesting the Iran war inside a congressional office building in Washington DC on Monday, local time, according to media reports. The protesters were seen unveiling banners that said “End the war on Iran,” and holding red tulips, which were meant to honor Iranians killed by US strikes, The Hill reported.