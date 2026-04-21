U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday he expects the United States to "end up with a great deal" with Iran, adding that he does not anticipate extending the ceasefire due to expire on Wednesday.



"I think they have no choice," Trump told CNBC in an interview, "We've taken out their leaders, frankly, which does complicate things in one way, but these leaders are much more rational."



Asked if he would extend the ceasefire to allow time for peace talks, Trump said, "Well, I don't want to do that."

