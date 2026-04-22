Teotihuacan shooter influenced by mass shootings abroad, Mexican authorities say

Mexican authorities on Tuesday said the mass shooting at the Teotihuacan archaeological site a day earlier was not connected to organized crime, but rather the consequence of a disturbed mind influenced by mass shootings abroad.



The 27-year-old assailant showed signs of being psychologically unstable and influenced by similar incidents in other countries, according to the investigation.



Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum addressed the shooting during her daily press conference, noting it was not linked to any criminal organization, but the act of "an individual who made this decision ... and who had it planned."



The shooting claimed the life of a Canadian woman and left 13 tourists injured, including a teenager and a child. The attacker later took his own life.



According to State of Mexico Attorney General Jose Luis Cervantes, findings so far suggest the shooter suffered from copycat syndrome, a phenomenon where an individual emulates the actions of others after being exposed to media coverage.



At the time of the shooting, the assailant was carrying clippings related to other mass shootings, such as the 1999 Columbine massacre in the United States.



He was also carrying several weapons, including a .38-caliber revolver with two unfired cartridges and one spent cartridge, and knives. Authorities said he managed to reload his weapon at least twice during the attack.



Investigators additionally revealed that the attacker had notes in his backpack claiming he was guided by "inspiration from the beyond."



Following the incident, Sheinbaum announced measures to step up security at the country's archaeological sites.



"We have to strengthen security. I also asked the commander of the National Guard to reinforce security at the entrances, not only in Teotihuacan but in all archaeological sites," she said.

