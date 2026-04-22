Teotihuacan shooter influenced by mass shootings abroad, Mexican authorities say: Xinhha

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 22, 2026 10:00 AM

Mexican authorities on Tuesday said the mass shooting at the Teotihuacan archaeological site a day earlier was not connected to organized crime, but rather the consequence of a disturbed mind influenced by mass shootings abroad. The shooting claimed the life of a Canadian woman and left 13 tourists injured, including a teenager and a child. The attacker later took his own life: Xinhua