China, S.Korea hold ceremony for handover of remains of Chinese martyrs in Korean War

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 22, 2026 10:30 AM

China and South Korea on Wednesday held a handover ceremony at Incheon International Airport, west of Seoul, for the remains of 12 Chinese People's Volunteers (CPV) martyrs and 146 personal effects, the Xinhua News Agency reported. China and South Korea have carried out the handover of the remains of CPV martyrs in South Korea for 13 consecutive years in line with the consensus reached by the leaders of the two countries, per Xinhua.