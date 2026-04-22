New profession untangling sweet troubles for Chinese homes

Nai Dan cleans a wardrobe at a client's home in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, in April, 2025. (Xinhua)

This combo photo taken in January 2026 shows a wardrobe before (above) and after Nai Dan's decluttering in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua)

This combo photo taken in January 2026 shows a wardrobe before (above) and after Nai Dan's decluttering in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province. (Xinhua)

Nai Dan teaches children how to declutter in Lanzhou, northwest China's Gansu Province, in August, 2025. (Xinhua)