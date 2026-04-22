In pics: waxing crescent moon seen in sky over China's Heilongjiang

A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Wudalianchi, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Lu Wenxiang/Xinhua)

A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Daqing, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Wu Dayong/Xinhua)

A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Tongjiang, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Liu Wanping/Xinhua)

A waxing crescent moon is seen in the sky over Fujin, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, April 21, 2026. (Photo by Qu Yubao/Xinhua)