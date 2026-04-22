Village in China's Jiangxi becomes ideal home for grey herons

Xu Weishui (L) and a villager observe grey herons in Dazizui Village of Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 9, 2026.

Xu Weishui (1st R) and villagers patrol in a grove where grey herons nest in Dazizui Village of Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 9, 2026.

Xu Guosong (R) picks branches and places them by the lakeside to help grey herons gather nest-building materials in Dazizui Village of Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 9, 2026.

Xu Weishui (1st R) and villagers patrol beside a pond where fry were released in Dazizui Village of Duchang County, east China's Jiangxi Province, April 9, 2026.