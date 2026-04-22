PHOTO / CHINA
Smart technologies breathe new life into China's tough mountain agriculture
By Xinhua Published: Apr 22, 2026 01:14 PM
A drone sows rice seeds over fields in Lianglu Village of Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 29, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)

A drone sows rice seeds over fields in Lianglu Village of Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 29, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)


A staff member operates a transplanter to transplant seedlings in Lianglu Village of Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 29, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)

A staff member operates a transplanter to transplant seedlings in Lianglu Village of Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 29, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)


A staff member conducts intelligent seedling cultivation on a machine at a cooperative in Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)

A staff member conducts intelligent seedling cultivation on a machine at a cooperative in Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on March 27, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)


An employee pollinates tomato flowers in Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)

An employee pollinates tomato flowers in Liangping District, southwest China's Chongqing, on April 3, 2026. (Photo by Xiong Wei/Xinhua)