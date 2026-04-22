Syrian children attend book fair at National Library in Damascus

Syrian children attend a book fair at the National Library in Damascus, Syria, April 21, 2026. A book fair featuring activities such as group reading, chess, and painting was held here on Tuesday, aiming to promote reading and cultural awareness among the younger generation. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

A Syrian child gets his face painted at a book fair at the National Library in Damascus, Syria, April 21, 2026. A book fair featuring activities such as group reading, chess, and painting was held here on Tuesday, aiming to promote reading and cultural awareness among the younger generation. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrian children play chess at a book fair at the National Library in Damascus, Syria, April 21, 2026. A book fair featuring activities such as group reading, chess, and painting was held here on Tuesday, aiming to promote reading and cultural awareness among the younger generation. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)

Syrian children attend a book fair at the National Library in Damascus, Syria, April 21, 2026. A book fair featuring activities such as group reading, chess, and painting was held here on Tuesday, aiming to promote reading and cultural awareness among the younger generation. (Photo by Ammar Safarjalani/Xinhua)