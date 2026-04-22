In pics: Swap Festival in Prague, Czech Republic

A woman chooses clothes at the Swap Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, April 21, 2026. This year's Swap Festival takes place from April 20 to 26 across multiple locations in Prague, encouraging people to bring items they no longer need such as clothes and books to exchange, promoting repair, reuse, and sharing. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People choose clothes at the Swap Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, April 21, 2026. This year's Swap Festival takes place from April 20 to 26 across multiple locations in Prague, encouraging people to bring items they no longer need such as clothes and books to exchange, promoting repair, reuse, and sharing. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

A woman reads a book at the Swap Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, April 21, 2026. This year's Swap Festival takes place from April 20 to 26 across multiple locations in Prague, encouraging people to bring items they no longer need such as clothes and books to exchange, promoting repair, reuse, and sharing. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)

People choose clothes at the Swap Festival in Prague, the Czech Republic, April 21, 2026. This year's Swap Festival takes place from April 20 to 26 across multiple locations in Prague, encouraging people to bring items they no longer need such as clothes and books to exchange, promoting repair, reuse, and sharing. (Photo by Dana Kesnerova/Xinhua)