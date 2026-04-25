Iran's FM not to hold talks with US officials in Pakistan visit -- media

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi will not hold any negotiation with U.S. officials during his visit to Pakistan's capital Islamabad, the semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday.



The report added that during his visit to Islamabad, Araghchi will hold talks solely with the Pakistani side on Iran's considerations about the end of the war with the United States and Israel.



Iran's state-run IRIB TV reported that while Araghchi does not have a plan to meet with the Americans, "Islamabad, as a bridge of communication, will 'convey' Iran's considerations for ending the conflicts."



Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed that the Iranian delegation led by Araghchi arrived in Pakistan on Friday night.



The Iranian foreign minister's trip will also include visits to Oman and Russia.



Commenting on his tour in a post on social media platform X on Friday, Araghchi said, "Embarking on timely tour of Islamabad, Muscat, and Moscow. Purpose of my visits is to closely coordinate with our partners on bilateral matters and consult on regional developments. Our neighbors are our priority."



Separately, Iran's semi-official Tasnim news agency reported on Friday that the Islamic Revolution Guard Corps (IRGC) had seized a vessel suspected of coordinating with the U.S. military.



A ceasefire was achieved between Iran, the United States and Israel on April 8 after 40 days of fighting, followed by lengthy talks between the Iranian and U.S. delegations in Islamabad on April 11 and 12, which failed to lead to an agreement.



The Iranian and U.S. delegations were reportedly expected to hold another round of peace talks in Pakistan this week, but Iran refrained from attending the negotiations citing the U.S. continued naval blockade and "excessive" demands as the main reasons.

