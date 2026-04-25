2026 Beijing Int'l Automotive Exhibition kicks off

People visit the booth of NIO during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Mercedes-Benz during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)

People visit the booth of Xiaomi during the 2026 Beijing International Automotive Exhibition in Beijing, capital of China, April 24, 2026. The exhibition kicked off here on Friday and will last until May 3. (Xinhua/Ju Huanzong)