Shanghai Ocean University celebrates 8th International Culture Festival

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 25, 2026 09:50 AM

Themed “Global Splendor, Harmonious Coexistence,” the 8th Shanghai Ocean University (SHOU) International Culture Festival, alongside International Chinese Language Day, kicked off at the university on Friday afternoon. Jiang Min, vice president of SHOU, addressed the opening ceremony of the event and reviewed the university’s 71-year history of education for international students in China, saying that students from 116 countries have studied and grown at the university. She said international students are the best citizen diplomats and key bridges between China ...