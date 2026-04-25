General Administration of Sport of China donates over 14,000 pieces of sports equipment to Cuba: Xinhua

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 25, 2026 11:15 AM

The handover ceremony for the sports equipment donated by the General Administration of Sport of China to Cuba was held on the morning of April 24 local time in Havana, the capital of Cuba, per the Xinhua News Agency. The donation from the Chinese side includes over 14,000 pieces of sports equipment and protective gear across eight sporting events, including diving, canoeing, and boxing. Osvaldo Vento Montiller, President of the Cuban National Institute of Sports, Physical Education and Recreation, thanked ...