Tourism heats up across China ahead of May Day holiday

Tourists visit the Mingsha Mountain and Crescent Spring Scenic Area in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 27, 2026. As the May Day holiday approaches, the tourism markets across the country are heating up. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists take selfies at Weiheyuan scenic spot in Dingxi City, northwest China's Gansu Province, April 27, 2026. As the May Day holiday approaches, the tourism markets across the country are heating up. (Photo by Hou Chonghui/Xinhua)

Tourists take selfies amid blossoms at a national wetland park in Qianjiang District of southwest China's Chongqing Municipality, April 27, 2026. As the May Day holiday approaches, the tourism markets across the country are heating up. (Photo by Yang Min/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy the Chinese Rose blossoms in Nanyang City, central China's Henan Province, April 27, 2026. As the May Day holiday approaches, the tourism markets across the country are heating up. (Photo by Gao Song/Xinhua)