Illegal US-Israel military operations against Iran the root cause of obstruction in the Strait of Hormuz: Chinese envoy to the UN

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 28, 2026 11:16 AM

“The root cause of the obstruction of navigation in the Strait of Hormuz is the US and Israel's illegal military operations against Iran,” said China's permanent representative to the United Nations Fu Cong at a UN Security Council meeting on maritime safety on Monday local time. Fu noted that China urges relevant parties to resolve disputes through political and diplomatic means and opposes all acts that undermine the ceasefire and escalate conflicts.