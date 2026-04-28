China’s envoy rebukes Japan’s remarks on East and South China Seas at UN meeting on the spot, saying they ‘confound black and white’

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 28, 2026 12:48 PM

Chinese envoy denounced remarks by Japan over the South China Sea and East China Sea as “completely confound black and white” at a UN Security Council meeting on ‌Monday and accused Tokyo of provocative behavior in the Taiwan Straits. During the Council meeting, Ayano Kunimitsu, a Japanese vice foreign minister, claimed that Tokyo was seriously concerned about the situation in the East and South China Seas and reiterated Japan's opposition to any attempt to change the status quo by force and ...