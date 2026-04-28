PHOTO / CHINA
View of turret of Palace Museum in Beijing
By Xinhua Published: Apr 28, 2026 01:09 PM
This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)

This photo taken on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum at twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Chen Yehua)


This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum in the twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)

This photo taken with a mobile phone on April 27, 2026 shows the view of a turret of the Palace Museum in the twilight in Beijing, capital of China. (Xinhua/Xu Jinquan)