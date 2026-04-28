Teachers play games with children at a free nursery center in Pinghu Subdistrict of Longgang District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 16, 2026. Shenzhen is building a "15-minute nursery circle" covering a child's first 1,000 days to ease the burden of families and encourage more births.

Children listen to a teacher reading stories at a nursery center in Huahong Community of Futian District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. Shenzhen is building a "15-minute nursery circle" covering a child's first 1,000 days to ease the burden of families and encourage more births.

A teacher plays games with children at a nursery center in Meihe Community of Futian District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. Shenzhen is building a "15-minute nursery circle" covering a child's first 1,000 days to ease the burden of families and encourage more births.

A screen displaying weekly curriculum is pictured at a nursery center in Huahong Community of Futian District in Shenzhen, south China's Guangdong Province, April 17, 2026. Shenzhen is building a "15-minute nursery circle" covering a child's first 1,000 days to ease the burden of families and encourage more births.