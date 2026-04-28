Scenery of Ngari Prefecture in China's Xizang

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

This photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

This photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows the ruins of the ancient Guge Kingdom in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)

An aerial drone photo taken on April 26, 2026 shows the landscape of earth forest in Zanda County of Ngari Prefecture, southwest China's Xizang Autonomous Region. (Xinhua/Tenzing Nima Qadhup)