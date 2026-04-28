Tea farmers bring aroma from deep mountains to urban customers in E China's Anhui

A tea farmer walks towards tea gardens in Houkeng Village, Huangshan District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 24, 2026. Taiping Houkui is a renowned green tea from Anhui, known for its flat, elongated leaves. It offers a unique aroma, mellow taste, and sweet aftertaste. Recently, the core production area of Taiping Houkui, the high-mountain tea gardens in Houkeng Village of Huangshan City, have entered the busiest harvest season.

Pickers leave tea gardens in Houkeng Village, Huangshan District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 24, 2026. Taiping Houkui is a renowned green tea from Anhui, known for its flat, elongated leaves. It offers a unique aroma, mellow taste, and sweet aftertaste. Recently, the core production area of Taiping Houkui, the high-mountain tea gardens in Houkeng Village of Huangshan City, have entered the busiest harvest season.

Pickers climb the hill towards tea gardens in Houkeng Village, Huangshan District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 24, 2026. Taiping Houkui is a renowned green tea from Anhui, known for its flat, elongated leaves. It offers a unique aroma, mellow taste, and sweet aftertaste. Recently, the core production area of Taiping Houkui, the high-mountain tea gardens in Houkeng Village of Huangshan City, have entered the busiest harvest season.

A tea farmer checks the tea leaves in Houkeng Village, Huangshan District of Huangshan City, east China's Anhui Province, April 25, 2026. Taiping Houkui is a renowned green tea from Anhui, known for its flat, elongated leaves. It offers a unique aroma, mellow taste, and sweet aftertaste. Recently, the core production area of Taiping Houkui, the high-mountain tea gardens in Houkeng Village of Huangshan City, have entered the busiest harvest season.