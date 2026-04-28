King's Day celebrated in the Netherlands

People visit a flea market in The Hague, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2026. Flea markets were held across the Netherlands on King's Day, which is celebrated on April 27, the birthday of Dutch King Willem-Alexander. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

People visit a flea market in The Hague, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2026. Flea markets were held across the Netherlands on King's Day, which is celebrated on April 27, the birthday of Dutch King Willem-Alexander. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

A girl selects toys at a flea market in The Hague, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2026. Flea markets were held across the Netherlands on King's Day, which is celebrated on April 27, the birthday of Dutch King Willem-Alexander. (Xinhua/Shao Haijun)

People celebrate the King's Day in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, on April 27, 2026. King's Day is a national holiday in the Kingdom of the Netherlands, celebrated on April 27, King Willem-Alexander's birthday. (Photo by Sylvia Lederer/Xinhua)