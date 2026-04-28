Chinese medical team supports post-disaster efforts in Federated States of Micronesia

A doctor (C) from a Chinese medical team performs an ultrasound examination for a patient in Chuuk State, the Federated States of Micronesia, April 21, 2026. (Chinese medical team assisting the FSM/Handout via Xinhua)

A doctor from a Chinese medical team performs an examination for a patient in Chuuk State, the Federated States of Micronesia, April 23, 2026. (Chinese medical team assisting the FSM/Handout via Xinhua)

A doctor (C) from a Chinese medical team administers acupuncture therapy to a patient in Chuuk State, the Federated States of Micronesia, April 20, 2026. (Chinese medical team assisting the FSM/Handout via Xinhua)