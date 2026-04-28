Female participation in workforce in Brazil rises despite persistent wage gap

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By Brasil 247 - A report presented on April 27 by Brazil's Ministry of Labor and Employment shows that women earn on average 21.3 percent less than men in the private sector, highlighting persistent inequality for the same roles. The data comes from the 5th Salary Transparency Report, according to Brasil 247.Despite the stable gap compared to 2023, female participation in the labor market increased by 11 percent, reaching 8 million workers. The findings are based on data from the Annual Social Information Report (RAIS) and cover around 53,500 establishments.The average salary recorded was 4,594.89 reais, while the median contractual salary stood at 2,295.36 reais. Among Black women, including both mixed-race and Afro-Brazilian workers, growth was more significant at 29 percent, rising from 3.2 million to 4.2 million workers.The number of establishments with a wage gap of up to 5 percent also increased, with a 3.8 percent rise in median salary equality (30,000 establishments) and a 4.3 percent increase in average earnings equality (17,400 establishments). Establishments with at least 10 percent Black women reached 21,759, up 3.6 percent.There was also an increase in the number of establishments with women in leadership roles sufficient for salary calculation, with growth of 12 percent in median salary (13,700 establishments) and 11.6 percent in average pay (13,500 establishments).However, inequality remains. In 2023, women earned 13.7 percent less in median hiring salaries; this gap has widened to 14.3 percent. In average earnings, the gap increased from 20.7 percent to 21.3 percent. The difference in income between men and women did not decrease between 2023 and 2025.According to Paula Montagner, undersecretary of statistics at the Ministry of Labor, wage disparities vary across regions. The North and Northeast show lower inequality levels, while states such as Espírito Santo, Rio de Janeiro, Paraná, Mato Grosso do Sul, Mato Grosso, Minas Gerais, São Paulo and Rio Grande do Sul remain below the national average. She also highlighted the low hiring rate of women victims of violence, which stands at 7 percent nationwide, reaching 11 percent in some states.Dercylete Lisboa Loureiro, director of the Department of Labor Inspection, said legal challenges have hindered oversight but noted that 336 violation notices have been issued, covering 35 percent of inspected companies. Enforcement actions have focused on sectors with higher female employment, such as cleaning services and call centers.Minister of Racial Equality Rachel Barros said, "Few things are as important to workers as wages," adding that wage inequality had not historically been treated as a state issue. "Pay equity does not threaten anyone," she said.Minister Márcia Lopes acknowledged ongoing challenges, stating, "The report is not what we wanted," and emphasized the need for broader social engagement and cultural change. She also announced that a national policy plan for women will be presented in the second half of the year.Labor Minister Luiz Marinho said, "The report is not the report of our dreams, but it shows progress," adding that legislation provides tools for both oversight and corporate guidance. He stressed that reducing inequality is a shared responsibility between government and businesses.The report also highlights progress in corporate policies between 2023 and 2025, including increases in flexible working hours, childcare support and extended leave policies. However, it estimates that an additional 95.5 billion reais would be needed to equalize women's share of total income with their participation in employment.Brazil's Law 14.611/2023 requires companies with more than 100 employees to ensure equal pay between men and women, including measures such as transparency, monitoring and diversity programs.(Reported by Brasil 247 on April 27, 2026)