Pakistani delegation lauds China's grassroots governance at a community center in Hubei

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 28, 2026 04:28 PM

A Pakistani delegation of media professionals and think tank scholars recently visited a community center in Xiaogan, Central China's Hubei province, to experience China's grassroots governance. The center provides various activities, such as dance and calligraphy, for local residents. A delegate told the Global Times that the model is successful. "When we see their happy lives and we see their happy faces, we understand what the government is doing for them."