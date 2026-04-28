REPT BATTERO Unveils Flash-Charging Battery, Dual Solid-Liquid Hybrid Chemistry, and Next-Gen Commercial Vehicle Solutions

On April 25, 2026, at the 2026 Beijing International Auto Show, REPT BATTERO showcased its full-scenario power battery solutions for new-energy vehicles (NEVs) and held four core technology conferences, highlighting its latest breakthroughs in charging efficiency, material system innovation, scenario-specific applications for NEVs and global layout to empower the development of NEVs.

Photo: Courtesy of REPT BATTERO

Photo: Courtesy of REPT BATTERO

At the conference, REPT BATTERO officially launched its Wending® Flash Charging Technology, a critical breakthrough for NEVs to solve charging anxiety. Based on the Wending® 3.0 structure design, the technology shortens tab length by 50% to reduce internal resistance, enabling 10%-80% SOC charging in less than 6 minutes and stable operation from -40℃ to +70℃, perfectly adapting to the daily use needs of new-energy vehicles. To date, Wending® batteries have been installed in more than 350,000 NEVs with a total shipment of over 20 million units, maintaining a zero-safety-accident record.To meet the escalating performance demands of NEVs, the company launched the Wending® new solid-liquid hybrid battery technology platform, covering manganese-based and high-nickel systems. The manganese-based battery, tailored for mainstream new-energy passenger and plug-in hybrid vehicles, maintains over 80% capacity retention at -40℃ and has a life cycle of more than 4,000 times.The high-nickel battery, designed for high-end long-range new-energy flagship models, achieves an energy density of 280-400Wh/kg, fully covering the performance needs of NEVs from mass to high-end markets.Targeting new-energy commercial vehicles in harsh operating scenarios, REPT BATTERO launched a 350kWh laminated cluster-less battery for new-energy engineering vehicles (such as mixers and short-distance dump trucks), reducing system components to improve operational economy and stability.

Photo: Courtesy of REPT BATTERO

For new-energy mining vehicles, its 2C ultra-fast charging battery cuts single charging time to about 30 minutes, increasing transportation capacity by 11.4% and reducing procurement costs of new-energy commercial vehicle fleets by 11%.REPT BATTERO's outstanding performance at the 2026 Beijing Auto Show highlights its strong technological strength. With continuous core technology breakthroughs and accelerated global layout, it will keep empowering the high-quality development of the global new-energy vehicle industry.