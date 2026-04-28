Chinese athletes continue dominance at Beach Games

Chinese climber Zhao Yicheng (left) competes in the men's speed climbing at the Asian Beach Games in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province on April 28, 2026. Photo: Courtesy of organizers

The Chinese delegation continued its commanding run at the sixth Asian Beach Games in Sanya, South China's Hainan Province, on Tuesday, maintaining a firm grip on both the gold medal table and overall medal standings as the competition enters its later stages.One of the most remarkable performances came in sports climbing as Chinese climber Zhao Yicheng delivered a record-breaking run in the men's speed climbing qualification round.Zhao clocked an astonishing 4.58 seconds in his second run of the preliminary round, breaking the previous world record of 4.64 seconds set by US climber Samuel Watson at the 2025 Climbing World Cup event in Bali.The qualification round consisted of two attempts for each athlete, with the fastest time counting as the final result. Zhao first posted a time of 4.73 seconds before improving dramatically in the second run to set the new world mark.Chinese climbers also showed strong depth in the event. Long Jianguo recorded 4.81 seconds to place third in the qualification round, while Wu Peng and Chu Shouhong also advanced to the next stage.On the women's side, Zhou Yafei finished second in the preliminary rounds with a time of 6.34 seconds. Teammates Deng Lijuan, Zhang Shaoqin and Qin Yumei also successfully progressed, ensuring a strong Chinese presence in the knockout rounds.China's sailing team also concluded its campaign on a high note as the competition wrapped up on Tuesday. Chinese sailors secured five gold medals, two silver medals and two bronze medals to top both the gold and overall medal standings in the discipline.Among the standout performers was Cheng Wenyu, a young sailor from Hainan, who captured the girls' Optimist class title after dominating the 10-race series and finishing first in eight races."I'm very happy," Cheng said after the race, celebrating her first continental-level gold medal. "I started sailing when I was 7. This sport combines wind, waves and nature, and it has taught me to give everything and never give up."Chinese sailors also excelled in other classes. Ma Zilin and Li ­Shuxuan finished first and second respectively in the women's hydrofoil kiteboard event, while Wang Yiguo won gold in the men's hydrofoil windsurfing competition after securing victory in 10 of the 13 races.In 3x3 basketball, China's women's team also moved a step closer to the podium. Led by 195-centimeter center Yang Hengyu, China defeated Chinese Taipei 21-9 to remain unbeaten and advance to the semifinals.Yang delivered a dominant performance in the paint, scoring a game-high 10 points. China built an early lead by repeatedly feeding the ball to the towering center inside, and the strategy proved effective as the team steadily widened the gap.Yang also scored the final point of the game with 3 minutes and 54 seconds remaining, securing an early victory under the competition's target score rule. China will face Thailand in the semifinals on Wednesday, with the gold medal match scheduled for later that evening.Since the Games opened on April 22, the Chinese athletes have delivered consistently.The Asian Beach Games, set to end on Thursday, feature 14 sports and 62 events and have attracted around 1,790 athletes from 45 countries and regions. China has fielded its largest-ever delegation for the event, with 171 athletes competing across 13 sports.Among China's most dominant disciplines at the 2026 Games has been dragon boat, where Chinese crews captured multiple gold medals and swept several straight-course race titles across distance categories, showcasing overwhelming strength in the traditional Asian sport.In open water swimming, Chinese athletes also delivered a commanding performance, claiming all three gold medals available in the discipline.The mixed 4x1.5km relay team of Li Xinxuan, Chen Yijing, Zhang Ziyang and Liu Peixin secured victory with a time of 1 hour, 5 minutes and 26.8 seconds, finishing well ahead of Vietnam and South Korea.The result capped a dominant campaign for China in the discipline, with swimmers Zhang and Li each winning two gold medals during the Games.China has also made history in the newly introduced aquathlon event - a run-swim-run endurance discipline combining a 2.5-kilometer run, a one-kilometer swim and another 2.5-kilometer run. Chinese athletes swept all gold medals in the event, marking a historic milestone for the delegation in the Asian Beach Games.Beach athletics has likewise seen Chinese athletes achieve breakthroughs, collecting medals across track and field events held on sand. The results represent a significant improvement compared with previous editions of the Games, with the overall medal tally in the discipline rising markedly.In team sports, China also achieved a landmark moment in women's beach water polo when the team captured the country's first-ever Asian Beach Games gold medal in the event.