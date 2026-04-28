‘How Xi’an scaled up technology and production of EV is incredible’: delegates of 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue amazed by Xi’an’s full vehicle assembly factory

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 28, 2026 10:25 PM

“How Xi’an scaled up technology and production of electric vehicles is incredible,” Tania Tapsell, mayor of Rotorua, New Zealand, said at the 2026 Global Mayors Dialogue in Xi’an, capital of Northwest China’s Shaanxi Province. The mayors visited the full vehicle assembly factory on Tuesday, observing a series of processes including fully automated welding, digital monitoring, autonomous quality inspection, and mixed-model collaborative production on the same line.