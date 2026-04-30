'Very impressive,' says Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot about Chinese robotics in Hangzhou: China News Service

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 30, 2026 01:05 PM

On April 29, Belgium's Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs Maxime Prévot led a delegation to visit a robotics company in Hangzhou, according to China News Service. After interacting with the humanoid robot and robot dog, Prévot said he was impressed by how China addresses industrial needs and civil needs through robotics technology, per the report.