Unitree sells robots starting at around 10,000 yuan at its first directly operated offline store in downtown Beijing

By: Global Times | Published: Apr 30, 2026 07:35 PM

Chinese robotics firm Unitree Robotics opened its first directly operated store nationwide on Thursday in a shopping mall on Wangfujing pedestrian street in downtown Beijing. The outlet prominently showcases and sells customer products, including the G1 humanoid robot and GO2 robotic dog, providing consumers with an offline space to experience and purchase embodied intelligence products firsthand.