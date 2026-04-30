Complete Chinese translation of the Tokyo Trials records debuts, filling a domestic archival gap

By: Global Times | Published: May 01, 2026 12:31 AM

The complete Chinese translation of the Trial Records of the International Military Tribunal for the Far East was launched on Thursday at Zhejiang Yuexiu University in Shaoxing, East China’s Zhejiang Province, filling a domestic archival gap. The release comes as the 80th anniversary of the start of the Tokyo Trials, which falls on May 3, approaches, Xinhua News Agency reported.