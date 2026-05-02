Trump's plan to impose 25-pct tariffs on EU cars unacceptable: senior EP official

U.S. President Donald Trump's latest tariff threat against the European Union (EU) is unacceptable and shows Washington is an unreliable partner, Bernd Lange, chair of the European Parliament's trade committee, told Xinhua on Friday.



Lange said the EU and the European Parliament are honoring the trade agreement reached with the United States in Scotland last year, and are working on legislation to implement it.



"We are currently drafting the legislation; we have a parliamentary position and aim to finalise this in June," Lange said.



His remarks came after Trump's latest threat earlier on the day that he would raise tariffs to 25 percent on cars and trucks imported from the EU from next week, accusing the bloc of failing to comply with the agreement.



Lange said the United States has repeatedly breached the agreement, including imposing tariffs on more than 400 products containing steel and aluminium. Those products are now subject to an average tariff of 26 percent, he said.



"This latest move demonstrates just how unreliable the U.S. side is," Lange said.



He said Europe has already seen what he called arbitrary attacks from Washington over Greenland, adding that such behaviour is "no way to treat close partners."



"Now we can only respond with the utmost clarity and firmness, drawing on the strength of our position," Lange said.



