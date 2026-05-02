Buddha Jayanti festival marked in Kathmandu, Nepal

This double exposure photo taken on May 1, 2026 shows a view of Swayambhunath Stupa during Buddha Jayanti festival in Kathmandu, Nepal. Buddha Jayanti is a sacred festival commemorating the birth, attainment of enlightenment, and death of Buddha on the full moon day in the Nepali month of Baishakh each year. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

A woman takes part in rituals during the Buddha Jayanti festival at Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2026. Buddha Jayanti is a sacred festival commemorating the birth, attainment of enlightenment, and death of Buddha on the full moon day in the Nepali month of Baishakh each year. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

People take part in rituals during the Buddha Jayanti festival at Swayambhunath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2026. Buddha Jayanti is a sacred festival commemorating the birth, attainment of enlightenment, and death of Buddha on the full moon day in the Nepali month of Baishakh each year. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)

Devotees repaint the sacred stupa as part of preparations and rituals marking Buddha Jayanti at Boudhanath Stupa in Kathmandu, Nepal, May 1, 2026. Buddha Jayanti is a sacred festival commemorating the birth, attainment of enlightenment, and death of Buddha on the full moon day in the Nepali month of Baishakh each year. (Photo by Sulav Shrestha/Xinhua)