People enjoy May Day holiday across China

Tourists visit the Mogao Grottoes in Dunhuang City, northwest China's Gansu Province, on May 2, 2026. People across the country are going outdoors to enjoy the five-day May Day holiday, which began on May 1. (Photo by Zhang Xiaoliang/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a lion dance at Luodian Town of Jinhua City, east China's Zhejiang Province, on May 2, 2026. People across the country are going outdoors to enjoy the five-day May Day holiday, which began on May 1. (Photo by Shi Kuanbing/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Longmen Grottoes in Luoyang City, central China's Henan Province, on May 2, 2026. People across the country are going outdoors to enjoy the five-day May Day holiday, which began on May 1. (Photo by Li Weichao/Xinhua)

Tourists enjoy scenery aboard a boat on Jingbo Lake in Mudanjiang City, northeast China's Heilongjiang Province, on May 2, 2026. People across the country are going outdoors to enjoy the five-day May Day holiday, which began on May 1. (Photo by Zhang Chunxiang/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists watching a Taiji-themed melodrama at Chenjiagou scenic area in Jiaozuo City, central China's Henan Province. People across the country are going outdoors to enjoy the five-day May Day holiday, which began on May 1. (Photo by Xu Hongxing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists viewing scenery by rafts at a national wetland park in Xinghua City, east China's Jiangsu Province. People across the country are going outdoors to enjoy the five-day May Day holiday, which began on May 1. (Photo by Shi Daozhi/Xinhua)