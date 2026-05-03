Comic Con Cape Town 2026 held in South Africa

A cosplayer tries out a video game at Comic Con Cape Town 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, May 2, 2026. The 2026 edition of Comic Con Cape Town, a major pop culture and gaming event in Africa, took place here from April 30 to May 3. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

People take part in an e-sports competition at Comic Con Cape Town 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, May 2, 2026. The 2026 edition of Comic Con Cape Town, a major pop culture and gaming event in Africa, took place here from April 30 to May 3. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

People attend Comic Con Cape Town 2026 at the Cape Town International Convention Centre in Cape Town, South Africa, May 2, 2026. The 2026 edition of Comic Con Cape Town, a major pop culture and gaming event in Africa, took place here from April 30 to May 3. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)

A visitor wearing digital glasses experiences a 3D video game at Comic Con Cape Town 2026 in Cape Town, South Africa, May 2, 2026. The 2026 edition of Comic Con Cape Town, a major pop culture and gaming event in Africa, took place here from April 30 to May 3. (Photo by Xabiso Mkhabela/Xinhua)