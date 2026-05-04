IAEA says drone targets radiation laboratory at Zaporizhzhia plant

The International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on Sunday on social media that it had been informed by the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant that a drone had targeted the plant's External Radiation Control Laboratory earlier in the day.



No injuries were reported, and it remains unclear whether the facility, located outside the plant's perimeter, sustained any damage, the agency said.



The IAEA team stationed at the site has requested access to the laboratory to assess the situation.



IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi reiterated that any attacks in the vicinity of nuclear facilities could pose risks to nuclear safety.

