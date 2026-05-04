1,213 pages of justice: Understanding the Tokyo Trial

By: Global Times | Published: May 04, 2026 09:00 AM

The Tokyo Trial, a trial of the century engraved with justice and conscience, has left later generations a solemn and precious legacy: a 1,213-page judgment. Every word echoes blood and suffering; every page stands as irrefutable evidence. Every line documents the crimes of aggression, and every passage upholds the solemn authority of justice. Today, through this video, we cross 80 years of history to read the meaning of this verdict of justice — one that must never be reversed and ...