China is an engineers' country, but US and Germany are now lawyers' countries: former German chancellor

By: Global Times | Published: May 04, 2026 04:01 PM

"China is, as the US and Germany in the 19th century, an engineers' country. And now we are lawyers' countries," said former German chancellor Olaf Scholz at a forum at Harvard Kennedy School recently. "We cannot explain to our people why other countries can build a national railway system in 20 years while we cannot build a commuter line in 20 years. And that has to be changed, obviously," Scholz said.