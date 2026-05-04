People savor May Day holiday across China

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows tourists taking yachts in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.(Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

People take photos amid rapeseed flowers at Beijing Wenyuhe Park in Beijing, capital of China, May 3, 2026.(Xinhua/Wu Qinghao)

A tourist visits Shangqiu Museum in Shangqiu, central China's Henan Province, May 3, 2026.(Photo by Li Heng/Xinhua)

Tourists visit the Huangyao ancient town in Zhaoping County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026.(Photo by Liao Zuping/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows robots performing at a park in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region.(Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows people visiting the Qinhu National Wetland Park in Taizhou City, east China's Jiangsu Province.(Photo by Tang Dehong/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists enjoying the sunset glow at Luhuitou scenic area in Sanya, south China's Hainan Province.(Xinhua/Zhao Yingquan)

A child interacts with science popularization equipment at a science museum in Wuzhou City, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 3, 2026.(Photo by He Huawen/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows people visiting the Huangshizhai scenic spot in Zhangjiajie, central China's Hunan Province.(Photo by Wu Yongbing/Xinhua)

A drone photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists taking bamboo rafts in Xuanen County of Enshi Tujia and Miao Autonomous Prefecture, central China's Hubei Province.(Photo by Song Wen/Xinhua)

Tourists watch a fashion show featuring intangible cultural heritage elements in Sanjiang Dong Autonomous County, south China's Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, May 2, 2026.(Photo by Gong Pukang/Xinhua)

This photo taken on May 2, 2026 shows tourists visiting the Xiangyang ancient town in Xiangyang City, central China's Hubei Province.(Photo by Yang Dong/Xinhua)

People watch a performance at the scenic area of the hometown of Qu Yuan, a patriotic poet of ancient China, in Zigui County of Yichang, central China's Hubei Province, May 3, 2026.(Photo by Wang Huifu/Xinhua)