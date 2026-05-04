High school students in Kuwait return to classrooms after online learning

High school students gather in the playground at a school in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, May 3, 2026. High school students in Kuwait returned to classrooms on Sunday after about two months of online learning introduced due to regional security tensions. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

High school students arrive at their school in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, May 3, 2026. High school students in Kuwait returned to classrooms on Sunday after about two months of online learning introduced due to regional security tensions. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

High school students attend a class at a school in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, May 3, 2026. High school students in Kuwait returned to classrooms on Sunday after about two months of online learning introduced due to regional security tensions. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)

High school students attend a class at a school in Hawalli Governorate, Kuwait, May 3, 2026. High school students in Kuwait returned to classrooms on Sunday after about two months of online learning introduced due to regional security tensions. (Photo by Asad/Xinhua)