People visit Seoul International Garden Show in South Korea

People visit the Seoul International Garden Show (SIGS) in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2026. The SIGS runs from May 1 to Oct. 27. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Seoul International Garden Show (SIGS) in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2026. The SIGS runs from May 1 to Oct. 27. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Seoul International Garden Show (SIGS) in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2026. The SIGS runs from May 1 to Oct. 27. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Seoul International Garden Show (SIGS) in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2026. The SIGS runs from May 1 to Oct. 27. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Seoul International Garden Show (SIGS) in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2026. The SIGS runs from May 1 to Oct. 27. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)

People visit the Seoul International Garden Show (SIGS) in Seoul, South Korea, May 3, 2026. The SIGS runs from May 1 to Oct. 27. (Photo by Jun Hyosang/Xinhua)