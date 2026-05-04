22nd International Sand Sculpture Festival marked in Russia

This photo taken on May 3, 2026 shows a sand sculpture at the 22nd International Sand Sculpture Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia. The festival kicked off at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg on May 1 and will run for four months. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

A man views a sand sculpture at the 22nd International Sand Sculpture Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 3, 2026. The festival kicked off at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg on May 1 and will run for four months. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)

People view sand sculptures at the 22nd International Sand Sculpture Festival in St. Petersburg, Russia, May 3, 2026. The festival kicked off at the Peter and Paul Fortress in St. Petersburg on May 1 and will run for four months. (Photo by Irina Motina/Xinhua)