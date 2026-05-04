China Coast Guard officers raise national flag at Tiexian Jiao in South China Sea, clean up garbage left by illegal Philippine personnel

By: Global Times | Published: May 04, 2026 09:09 PM

The China Coast Guard (CCG) carried out maritime law enforcement and exercised territorial jurisdiction by landing on Tiexian Jiao in the South China Sea on Sunday. The operation came after five Philippine crew members illegally set foot on China’s Tiexian Jiao of the Nansha Qundao the same day, the Global Times has learned from the CCG.