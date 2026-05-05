Russia declares May 8-9 Victory Day truce

Russia's Defense Ministry on Monday declared a ceasefire on May 8-9 in honor of the Victory Day celebration, voicing hope that the Ukrainian side will follow suit.



The truce was declared in accordance with a decision by Russian President Vladimir Putin, the ministry said, adding that Russian forces would take all necessary measures to ensure security during the commemorative events.



The ministry also warned that any attempts to disrupt the celebrations marking the 81st anniversary of victory in the Great Patriotic War would trigger a "massive missile strike" on central Kiev.



It said Russia had previously refrained from such actions for humanitarian reasons, despite having the capability, and warned civilians in Kiev as well as foreign diplomatic staff to leave the city in a timely manner.



In his phone call with U.S. President Donald Trump on April 29, Putin expressed Russia's readiness to declare a truce for the period of Victory Day commemorations.



Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on April 30 that he has instructed his representatives to contact Trump's team and clarify the details of Russia's proposal for the ceasefire.

