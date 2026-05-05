WHO responds to hantavirus cases on Atlantic cruise ship, 3 dead

The World Health Organization (WHO) said on Monday it is working with countries and cruise ship operators to respond to cases of hantavirus infection identified on a vessel in the Atlantic Ocean.



Maria Van Kerkhove, WHO's acting director for epidemic and pandemic preparedness and prevention, told reporters via video that, as of May 4, six suspected cases had been reported, including three deaths.



One patient is in intensive care in South Africa, while two others remain on board the ship and are expected to be evacuated for medical treatment, she said. About 150 people, including passengers and crew, are on the vessel.



The ship is currently stationed off the coast of Cabo Verde. WHO, together with authorities in Cabo Verde and the Netherlands and the ship's operators, is arranging the evacuation of the two patients to the Netherlands, Van Kerkhove said.



No additional symptomatic cases have been reported, though the situation remains under close monitoring. Medical teams from Cabo Verde are assisting those on board, and passengers have been asked to stay in their cabins while disinfection and other control measures are carried out, she said.



WHO is also supporting epidemiological investigations to determine the source of exposure and conducting contact tracing and laboratory testing, she added. The agency has released funds from its Contingency Fund for Emergencies to support the response.



Despite the fatalities, the overall public health risk is considered low based on current information and previous outbreaks, Van Kerkhove said.



Hantaviruses are a group of viruses carried by rodents that can cause severe disease in humans. Infection typically occurs through contact with infected rodents or their urine, droppings or saliva, while human-to-human transmission is rare.

